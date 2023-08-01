Excitement in NSCDC as FG clears 7 years promotion arrears

In what is seen as a significant development for the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Freelance Journalist Federation (FJF), a Civil Society organisation has expressed satisfaction with the clearance of seven years of promotion arrears owed personnel.

Consequently, the Federation has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Commandant General (CG), of NSCDC, Dr. Audi Abubakar for the commitment shown to the welfare of personnel of the agency.

In a press release duly signed and made available to journalists by the National Coordinator of FJF, Comrade Oduma Joshua Oduma, the group hailed the reform agenda of Dr. Abubakar Audi for breaking the jinx and prioritising Corps welfare, a feat he described as necessary step towards curbing corruption and increasing productivity within the rank and file of the corp.

According to the statement, “the issue of unpaid promotion arrears had persisted for seven years, spanning the tenures of the last two CGs with many officers promoted without receiving corresponding salary adjustments. This abnormally caused a lot of frustration and anxiety among officers but with the unflinching dedication and commitment to improving officers welfare and combating corruption within the corps, Dr. Audi has cleared all outstanding arrears, bringing joy and confidence to officers . This is highly commendable and an achievement worth celebrating”.

Emphasising the importance of professionalism and maintaining the positive image of the NSCDC, the CSO thanked Mr. President for his commitment to the welfare of security personnel as a necessary yardstick for ending insecurity in the country and urged officers to uphold the high standards the NSCDC is known for, highlighting the recent recognition received from international election observers acknowledging NSCDC commitment to human rights and professionalism in their civil relations with the citizens

“To whom much is given much is expected. President Tinubu has, through the CG, Dr. Abubakar Audi shown a high level of commitment and magnanimity to the welfare of NSCDC officers. It is important for officers and men of the Corps to maintain the high standard and positive image it has enjoyed in recent times as a model security agency in the country.

“With the NSCDC Trust Fund on the way, the agency will definitely become Nigeria’s number one flagship security outfit and first responder in times of crisis”, the statement added.”

FJF equally joined other jubilant officers and men of the NSCDC in applauding president Tinubu and the CG for the reforms which have consistently focused on improving officers welfare, a feat that has been well recognised and supported by a wide spectrum of the Nigerian public from civil society organisations, religious leaders, and the international community.

A jubilant officer who spoke on condition of anonymity has this to say, “I can’t thank Dr. Abubakar Audi enough for this intervention. Many of our colleagues who were promoted with us died without receiving their entitlements. It was almost a lost case until the new CG who has been chosen amongst us saw the need to wipe our tears and pay us our dues. We are grateful and our morale is high now. We thank President Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to our welfare and for releasing the funds. We won’t fail the nation with this kind of support and motivation”, the officer blurted with excitement.

The CSO finally called on Nigerians to continue supporting the security agencies, particularly the NSCDC, as they play a vital role in safeguarding national assets and infrastructure, adding that, with the priority on welfare, the coming up of the NSCDC TrustFund, Nigerians expect nothing less than excellence from the dedicated officers.