‘Excellent choices’ — Fani-Kayode praises Tinubu’s ministerial nominees

By Idowu Bankole

A former Aviation Minister and Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has praised the choices of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees after the much-awaited second list was unveiled by the Senate President, Senator Godwill Akapbio.

President Tinubu had, on the cusp of the expiration of the 60-day deadline as provided by the Constitution on submission of a ministerial list to the National Assembly for confirmation, submitted a 28-man list to the Senate.

The list was described as colourless and rewarded for treachery by the opposition who questioned the inclusion of the ex-governor of Rivers state, Nyesome Wike.

Fani-Kayode, who many had thought would make the ministerial list, given his ordeal with the Department of State Service, during the campaign and how vociferous he was against the opposition, was conspicuously missing from the list.

Fani-Kayode, reacting to the ministerial list in a tweet, extols the choices of President Tinubu describing them as excellent and urging Nigerians to support them with prayers.

He tweeted, “Congratulations to all those in both the first and second Ministerial lists of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu”

“They are all excellent choices and I wish them the very best in their service to our great nation.”

“I was a Minister 16 years ago and I know how taxing and challenging it can be.

“We must remember them in our prayers and ask God to guide them in all their endeavours as they make difficult choices for our nation and assist Mr President.

“God will use them to take our great nation to a higher level.”