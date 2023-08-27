Ex-presidential aspirant, Ikubese bags Medical award

The Medical Director of Sckyé Hospitals Ltd, Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese was honored with Medical Icon Of The Year award by Intellectual Elite Youth Association of Nigeria last weekend for his outstanding contributions to humanity.

The event which took place at Women Development Center, opposite Central Bank of Nigeria, Abuja on 19th August was graced by distinguished politicians and captains of industries, who were variously honored for their contributions to society.

Ikubese, a medical graduate of the prestigious University of Benin, established Sckyé Hospitals Ltd in 2002 with the vision of rendering quality health care at heavily discounted rates for the overall benefit of society.

The hospital renders free antenatal care for pregnant women, which includes free booking, free consultations, free ultrasound scans at every visit, free blood group test, free genotype test, free HIV test, free PCV test, free urinalysis test, free vaginal deliveries and free Caesarean sections for higher order multiple gestations.

Dr Ikubese, former presidential aspirant during the 2019 presidential election has won several awards for his medical benevolence and contributions to youth development across the country.