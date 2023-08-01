Ex-NBA President, Akpata joins Labour Party

By Ediri Ejoh

The immediate past president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, SAN, has declared interest in political party participation as he formerly joined the opposition Labour Party of Nigeria (LP).

Videos and pictures of Olumide attending LP’s ward meeting in Benin City, Edo state on Monday were shared on his Twitter handle to confirm his readiness to participate in politics.

Addressing his followers on his Twitter handle, @OlumideAkpata said, “Quite a number of people have called/messaged me to confirm the news, currently making the rounds, that I have joined a political party.

“Yes…I joined the @labourparty_ng in March this year and on Sunday I attended my first Ward Meeting at Oredo Ward 6, in Benin-City, where I was formally introduced to members of the Ward and presented with my Party membership card.

“This was a major step for me and not one that I took lightly…but I simply got tired of complaining about Nigeria every day and bemoaning her fate and I decided to take the plunge and to try to be part of the solution rather than agonising continually over the problem.

“This, for me, is the start of a very important journey, and it is my prayer that I arrive safely at my destination.”

Many of his followers appluaded his decision to participate in politics stressing that the reformation he introduced to the NBA during his era is an indication that Nigerians will give him the necessary support to achieve his political desires.