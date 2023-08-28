Ex-lawmaker rallies support for Tinubu’s move to resolve Emirates Airline dispute

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Robinson Uwak, has expressed his support for President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to resolve the ongoing dispute between Nigeria and Emirates Airline of the UAE, as well as address issues related to visa issuance.

According to him, doing so would grant Nigeria equal access to the other major markets across the globe for trade, investment, and leisure activities.

Last Friday, President Tinubu made a pledge to personally intervene in the dispute that resulted in Emirates Airline suspending its operations in Nigeria in October 2022.

The suspension came as a result of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) failing to approve the repatriation of backlog funds generated by the airline’s operations in the country.

While meeting with UAE ambassador, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi, in Abuja, President Tinubu stated, “We must work together. We need to agree on core aviation and immigration issues.”

In response, Ambassador Al-Shamsi expressed optimism about the resolution of the issues, commenting, “We are getting somewhere. These are small issues, all within a family, and they will be resolved.”

This development indicates a possible resumption of Emirates Airline’s operations in Nigeria.

In a statement released on Sunday, Uwak lauded President Tinubu’s intervention, emphasizing that the move would bring significant benefits to both nations.

He stated that it would reopen a crucial corridor for Nigerians who frequently travel to the UAE for business or leisure, while also fostering stronger cooperation between the two countries.

Highlighting the economic significance of the relationship between the two nations, Uwak referred to reports estimating that Nigerians spend about N3.3 billion weekly ($381m per year) on flights to the UAE, with Emirates Airlines carrying the majority of these passengers.

He emphasized that “Nigeria as a leading market in Africa should have equal access to the other big markets in the globe for trade and investment and leisure activities.”