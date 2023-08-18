Ex-IGPs to meet in Ibadan over strategic contribution to effective policing in Nigeria

Ex-Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

By Kingsley Omonobi

A two-day retreat for retired Inspectors General of Police with theme: ‘Intervention of Ex-Inspectors General of Police for Strategic Contribution to Effective Policing In Nigeria is holding at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture IITA, Ibadan Oyo State from Monday, August 21st to Wednesday August 23rd 2023.

The Retreat is expected to attract all retired Inspectors-General of Police; the National Security Adviser, AIG Nuhu Ribadu rtd, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission Dr. Solomon Arase and the Acting Inspector General of Police, Dr. Olukayode Egbetokun.

The Executive Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde will be the Chief Host. A statement by the Police Service Commission said, “Several topical papers will be presented at the Retreat such as; Current State of Police Preparedness; Issues, Challenges and Prospects and Strategic actions and steps towards restoring NPF’s primacy in internal security architecture of Nigeria.

“There will also be a discussion and experience-sharing session on the imperativeness of employing the experiential knowledge of the retired IGPs in the effective management of internal security in Nigeria”.

Alhaji Aliyu Attah retired Inspector General of Police and Chairman of the Committee of Retired Inspectors General of Police is the convener of the Retreat, the first in the history of the Committee.