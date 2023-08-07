Ex-gov Udom reiterates appeal with citizens to support successor

Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has reiterated his appeal with the citizens especially the Church to continue to pray and support his successor, governor Umo Eno.

The ex-Governor made the passionate appeal while addressing worshippers at All Nations Christian Ministry Int’l Uyo on Sunday.

He stressed that the citizens continuous prayer and solidarity would enable gov Eno succeed in the task of delivering good governance to the state.

He commended members of the Church for standing by their General Overseer and their Senior Pastor, the Governor during the electioneering and congratulated them for producing his successor.

His words: “Today, I only came to worship. I just wanted to detach government protocol from our usual worship. And you people did not know that I saw what you people did not see, for today, I honestly want to thank the Church. Thank you for your support.

“I want to plead, if outsiders say anything bad about this government, it will not carry weight as it would carry if it comes from you. I would be unhappy with you.

“God’s gift to man is man. Here we don’t know how to support our own, but i want to thank you for the support. God answered your prayers. Whom God chooses he qualifies. We will come back for thanksgiving”.

The former Governor was in the accompanied to the Sunday Church service, with his wife, which was also attended by Akwa Ibom first Lady, Pastor (Mrs). Patience Umo Eno, and some members of the State Executive Council.