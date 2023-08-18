Ex-Gov Udom not keeping official private Jet –  Gov Eno’s Aide

Udom

…Carpets critics of Principal’s patronage of Ibom Air

By Egufe Yaugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

THE Senior Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor on Research and Documentation, Mr Essien Ndueso has dismissed allegations that his principal Governor Umo Eno resorted to flying with Ibom Air because the former Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel was still keeping the State’s official private jet.

Ndueso who spoke in a radio interview in Uyo, frowned at the negative criticisms tailing the recent decision of Governor Eno to patronize the State- owned air carrier

He described the allegation as a frivolous beer parlour gist aimed at tarnishing the image of the former Governor, urging the public to discountenance such allegations as they were with no iota of truth.

He explained that the former Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has not shown any overbearing attitude to his successor, and recalled that during Akwa Ibom Dialogue recently held in the state the former governor had even declared that there could only be one leader at a time in the State.

His words: “Governor Umo Eno is living up to his promises of encouraging Akwa Ibom State Government’s investments to thrive and expand to meet up the demands of the present economic realities in the country.

“This, was one of the reasons the Governor used the State-owned airline, Ibom Air, during his recent trip for official engagements outside the State. It is rather unfortunate that the good intention of the Governor, in having first hand experience with the State airline, is being negated.

” Governor Umo Eno’s decision to fly Ibom Air was a simple way of telling the story of Ibom Air, and I urge those spreading falsehood on the matter with the aim of tarnishing the image of the Governor and his predecessor to desist from such acts.

“Recall that Mr Udom Emmanuel was the one who told everyone to support the Governor as the new leader of the State

“Others would be coming to government house everyday, or even lodge in the Government House guest house, but the immediate past Governor has kept his promise by returning to his private practice, allowing His Excellency the incumbent Governor to freely run the business of government”

Continuing, Ndueso who also served as Aide to the immediate past Governor, maintained that Governor Eno used the opportunity of patronizing Ibom Air in his official capacity as the state Governor to share the experiences of other passengers.

He wondered why some people would rather misinterpret that action with unsubstantiated claims.

“Remember His Excellency Pastor Eno said he is not a Governor who sits in his comfort zone in the office to receive reports from the fields, but one who will go out to feel and experience the realities of investments and public utilities funded with public funds.

“The entire country has come to appreciate Mr Umo Eno as a simple and down to earth leader who has not allowed the aura of his position to have a negative influence on his humble nature.

“The Governor has told his people that he in appointing aides, he is not appointing aides that will carry his umbrella and phones since he is carrying them himself, but he would rather appoint people with capacity to add value to his administration.

“Even at the airport, you could see him subjecting himself to thorough check and other other airport procedures, and that is because he wishes to lead by example. Such actions should not be misinterpreted, but seen as actions that make him more connected to his people”, Ndueso noted