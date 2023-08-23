Ex-Gov Ortom appeals for calm over alleged unjustified persecution after leaving office

..reiterates belief in rule of law

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The former Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom has appealed for calm over the unjustified persecution he and those who served under him are being subjected to since leaving office.

He urged his supporters to restrain themselves over the spate of harassments, confiscation of cars as well as petitions to anti-graft agencies and arrests being suffered by them assuring that justice would prevail.

The former Governor who made the appeal Wednesday in a statement by his media aide, Terver Akase, appreciated all the comments and concerns being raised in several quarters over his travail.

He also cautioned against any act that could heat up the polity assuring that he was capable of responding to issues raised against him and other officials of his government.

Part of the statement read: “Chief Ortom deeply appreciates all the concerns being expressed by different people over his harassment and those who served his administration in form of petitions to anti-graft agencies, arrests and impoundment of vehicles.

“He however calls for calm and urges those making statements regarding the situation to exercise restraint and not heat up the polity.

“The former Governor says he is capable of responding to the issues being raised against him and other officials of the previous government and has always made known his belief in the rule of law.

“He reiterates his readiness to make himself available to respond to issues bordering on his administration whenever the need arises.

“He is also grateful to all his supporters and well-wishers for their prayers and messages of goodwill.”