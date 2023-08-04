Ex-Bayelsa Chief Judge, Abiri, dies at 65

Justice Kate Abiri

By Samuel Oyadongha

Yenagoa —Immediate past Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Justice Kate Abiri, has died, aged 65.

Mr. Amaebi Orukari, Chief Registrar at state Judiciary Headquarters, High Court announced the transition in a statement, yesterday.

The statement read: “With a deep sense of loss, the Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Justice Matilda Ayemieye, on behalf of the management and staff of the Bayelsa State Judiciary announces the demise of Justice Abiri, whose sad event occurred on August 3, 2023.

“Justice Abiri passed on after a brief illness at the Glory Land Hospital, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. Until her death, she was the immediate past Chief Judge of Bayelsa State.

“The Bayelsa State Judiciary will miss her pioneering effort in information technology, infrastructural development, contribution to the legal community and the Bayelsa State in general.”

According to the statement, the burial arrangements would be announced in due course after consultation with the family.

The late Aleibiri born jurist, had the rare privilege of swearing in four governors, Timipre Sylva, Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa), Nyesom Wike (Rivers) Douye Dirii (Bayelsa), two acting governors, Werinipre Seibarugu (Bayelsa) and late Nestor Binabo (Bayelsa).

She was also the first female to occupy the exalted position as the substantive Chief Judge in the history of the state having been sworn in on March 20, 2008.