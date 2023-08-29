Europe Watch: Osimhen, Boniface, Payne, others shine

By Enitan Abdultawab

League football across Europe is gradually taking shape for the 2023–24 season, with Nigerian players plying their trade in different leagues across the world.

Victor Osimhen scored the opening goal in Napoli’s 2-0 win over Sassuolo in the Serie A, while German Victor Boniface scored a brace in Leverkusen’s 3-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach in the German Bundesliga.

There were other Nigerian players for their respective clubs across the world.

Let’s take a look at them.

Saturday

In the Premier League, Taiwo Awoniyi and Ola Aina starred for Nottingham Forest on Saturday. The former scored a goal, while the latter came in later as a substitute.

Frank Onyeka and Calvin Bassey made it to the squad that played against Arsenal, although the latter saw himself red-carded after a foul on Eddie Nketiah in the 82nd minute of the encounter.

In the Championship, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Ihenacho started for Leicester City in the 2-1 win against Rotterdam. Ihenacho provided an assist for the opening goal in the clash.

Victor Boniface inspired Bayern Leverkusen to a 3-0 victory versus Borussia Monchengladbach with a superb brace in the Bundesliga.

In Italy, Samuel Chukweze was introduced in the 66th minute of Milan’s 4-1 win over Torino to enjoy a home debut for his new team.

Tyrone Ebuehie was all out for Empoli against Monza but could not help the team slip from a 2-goal lead.

Ademola Lookman also could not help his Atalanta side overturn a 2-1 loss to newly promoted Frosinone at home. He was subbed off in the second half of the game.

Super Falcons Michelle Alozie was on target for the Houston Dash in the 1-1 draw against Kansas City in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Sunday

Chidozie Awaziem was in the centre of defence for Boviasta throughout the entire 90 minutes of the draw against Casa Pia AC.

Akor Adams had a day to forget as he failed to score in Montpellier’s shocking 3-1 loss to Reims. It was the first time Akor Adams didn’t score for his new club after scoring three goals in two games.

Victor Osimhen was on target for Napoli from the penalty spot. His goal was in style, as it was his 100th club career goal and 62nd for Napoli. Osimhen will be hoping he continues his brilliant form from last season.

Monday

Tony Payne scored the decisive goal for Sevilla when they defeated Recreativo Huelva 1-0 to win the Andalusia Cup in Spain.