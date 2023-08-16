ETK Group projects impact of Niger’s Coup on AfCTA, SMEs

By Babajide Komolafe

The ETK Group, a market expansion and trade consultancy firm has projected that the coup in Nigeria will impede regional trade and progress recorded in the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Making this projection in a special report titled, ‘Niger’s Coup: Impact on Regional Trade’, the ETK Group said: “As more countries and international bodies impose stringent sanctions on Niger following the coup, the nation’s economy and investment prospects are poised to suffer significantly.

The weight of international sanctions will inevitably hinder Niger’s ability to engage in cross-border trade and further erode its economic stability.

“According to the 2023 economic outlook presented by the World Bank, Niger’s real GDP growth is forecasted at 6.9% for the year, with an anticipated upswing to 12.5% in 2024, attributed to economic activities, exports, and sustained donor support. Key trade partners for Niger include Nigeria, France, and China. Beyond the African Union, Niger holds membership in regional blocs such as the Conseil de l’Entente and ECOWAS. The country encourages economic links between African countries, having signed and rectified all three separate agreements of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“Since the principal beneficiaries of the AfCFTA agreement are SMEs, these series of imposed sanctions on Niger will not only impact trade, foreign investments, and business activities in the country. The consequences are likely to resonate profoundly, impacting the stability of SMEs, hindering their reliable operation, and ultimately impeding the economic strides the country and the AfCTA agreement has made thus far.

“Political instability like the Niger coup brings political risk, which could act as a deterrent to investors. Consequently, international businesses are likely to depart Niger, leading to a potential loss of jobs due to reduced economic activity. This exodus could result in diminished access to foreign investment, a decline in foreign currency reserves, and the vulnerability of the nation to exclusion from promising trade opportunities and overall economic growth.”