ESUT not besieged by strange sicknesses, mysterious deaths – PRO

ESUT main gate

By Alumona Ukwueze

The Management of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT, on Sunday, refuted media reports which claimed that students of the Institution were dying from strange sicknesses in the past few weeks.

In a statement issued by the Director of Public Relations of the University, Ikechukwu Ezeanioma, the Institution described such reports as “spurious, fallacious, unfounded and tendentious at tarnishing the image of the University and Enugu State as a whole.”

Ezeanioma, further said that the six students of the University who died in recent months were as a result of independent cases, adding that save for one incident, the rest of the deaths occurred outside the four walls of the University.

He also said that contrary to the fake news reports which claimed that the students died due to the negligence of the University’s Medical Centre, no student has died in the medical facility since the inception of the current Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Aloysius-Michaels Okolie, a year ago.

He added that Prof. Okolie’s administration has improved on infrastructure at the medical facility.

Part of the statement reads “The attention of the Management of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) has been drawn to spate of unfounded and misleading media reports, purporting the death of conflicting numbers of ESUT Students on account of alleged strange sicknesses that have hit the University recently.

“ESUT Management wishes to state in clear terms that such reports are spurious, fallacious, unfounded and tendentious at tarnishing the image of our great University and Enugu State as a whole.

“Some of these tendentious reports have gone to the extent of calling for shutting down of the university without dispassionate view or investigation of the grave allegations.

“Contrary to the false reports that many students have died at the ESUT Medical Centre due to inadequate healthcare infrastructure in place, to handle the alleged mysterious sickness, the truth of the matter is that there have never been any death, recorded in the Medical Centre since the assumption of office of the current Management led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Aloysius-Michaels Okolie over one year ago.

“More so, the University Medical Centre under the current Management had received a big boost in infrastructure development, personnel size, and medicare under a competent team led by a qualified Medical Director, Dr. Njideka Ken Njoku.

“Though it is regrettable that ESUT lost six students to the cold hands of death in different circumstances and locations outside the University environment, including road accidents and suspected generator gas emission, within the last few months, it is mischievous to label death caused by these accidents or caused by terminal sickness as mysterious.

“It is also instructive to note that apart from one of the six students, the rest were off-campus residents.

“ESUT Management remains thankful to the Executive Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency Barr. Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, for his proactive and timely intervention in the matter.

“Recall that on Friday, 25th August 2023, a strong delegation from the Governor led by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Chidiebere Onyia, in company of the Commissioner for Health, Associate Professor Ikechukwu Obi and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr Patrick Ochi, visited the University on a fact finding mission.

“It is heartwarming to note that after interactions and discussions with the University stakeholders, Management, staff and students and inspecting the Medical Centre facilities and personnel, the SSG had, while assuring Government’s thorough investigation, cautioned against the spread of unfounded rumours due to the negative toll they may have on the society.

“Prof. Chidiebere reiterated State Government’s deep interest in education and youth development stressing that achievement of government development goals depended strongly on the educated youths who are the future leaders.

“He affirmed strong commitment of His Excellency, Barr. Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah and his determination in guaranteeing safety of lives and properties of residence of Enugu State. He also reiterated the commitment of the Government in transforming the University into a foremost citadel of learning and innovation hub of the Country.

“The general public and our dear students are therefore assured of ESUT Management’s strong commitment to the welfare and concerns of staff and students of our University.”