Establish tribunal for environmental terrorism, economic crimes in N-Delta — ERA

By Samuel Oyadongha

Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria, ERA/FoEN, has called for the establishment of environmental tribunal to handle environmental terrorism and economic crimes in Niger Delta with a view to addressing the decades of social and environmental injustice caused to Niger Delta communities and natural environment.

Programme Manager/Head, ERA’s Niger Delta Resource Centre, Bayelsa Office, Mr. Alagoa Morris, who made the appeal, yesterday, in Yenagoa, noted with concern that the Federal Government and oil companies were only interested in quantity of crude oil getting to export terminals and not quantity spilled and the devastated community environment.

He spoke against the backdrop of incessant oil spills in the region, oftentimes attributed to equipment failure (aged facilities), third party interference (activities of suspected vandals or oil thieves) as well as the burning of seized stolen crude oil and illegally refined petroleum products by security operatives in Niger Delta.

His words: “Apart from oil spill incidents, ERA/FoEN has followed up and reported improper clean-up of oil spill impacted sites over the years. Often times, as documented spill impacted sites are set ablaze, resulting in further destruction of the ecosystem and livelihood of the people.

“Also, apart from deaths and serious injuries sustained at local refinery camps, it is common knowledge that environments where these activities are ongoing suffer so much land, water and air pollution.

“While the land and water (including swamps and creeks) would be largely polluted from raw crude oil and refined products, air pollution happens from the process of refining and destruction of camps by security operatives and private surveillance teams by burning, sending thick columns of dark smoke towering in the atmosphere before scattering far in the air and descending through dew. This is as bad, if not worse than gas flaring, with serious health and livelihood implications.

“There is no known conference or public gathering of stakeholders organised by the Federal Government or oil companies with a view to openly talk about the issues associated with oil bunkering and local refining of crude oil.”