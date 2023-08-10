Erosion menace: Gov Eno bans unauthorized excavations in A’Ibom

…Warns MDAs against misappropriation of imprest

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has announced the prohibition of digging of borrow-pits except with the express permission from the Ministry of Environment and Mineral Resources.

Eno according to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday announced the prohibition order during an on-the-spot inspection of the Udo Inwang by Urua Udofia Streets of Ewet Offot Community in Uyo ravaged by erosion.

He said the prohibition became necessary to prevent further distortion of the natural topography, environmental degradation as well as loss of valuable properties of the citizens to ecological disasters.

“I have stopped all forms of excavations, what is called borrow-pit in this state, without the express permission from the Ministry of Environment and Mineral Resources.

“This is because most of the erosion problems we are having today results from illegal mining. Let us coordinate those things properly so that if there are drains, we can know where it will be terminated.” Gov Eno said.

While interacting with the Village Head of Ewet Offot, Etteidung Bassey John and residents of the community grossly affected by erosion disaster, Governor Eno, expressed concern over their plight.

He assured them that his administration would intervene in order to reclaim the erosion site as soon as possible, and directed the Commissioner for Works and Fire Service to carry out an assessment of the erosion menace and come up with relevant paper works for the award of contract.

“I expect that within the next two weeks, the Commissioner for Works, Prof. Eno Ibanga, should be able to come up with something. And we pray and trust God that nothing will happen in two weeks. We have to follow due process to get that job done”, Gov Eno asserted.

Also stopping by the excavated portion at Clement Isong Avenue, governor Eno maintained his stance on bringing end to reckless digging of borrow-pit in that usually results in ravaging erosion sites.

The governor who proceeded later to

to the Akwa Ibom State Agricultural Development Programme, (AKADEP) office on same Clement Isong Avenue, frowned at the excavation at the fence of the agency and the attendant danger the excavation poses to the building.

He expressed disappointment that the premises of the State agency looked unkempt, and directed the State Accountant General to immediately release the month’s subvention approved for the agency to aid it in the maintenance of the facility

While noting that he had released imprest to Ministries, Department & Agencies(MDAs) for enhanced smooth operation of offices, governor warned Heads of MDAs against misappropriation of imprests.

“Imprest and subvention are meant for the day to day running of offices and not for private use”, the governor warned