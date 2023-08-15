EPL: ‘I’m responsible,’ Onana reacts to Wolves penalty row

By Enitan Abdultawab

Manchester United goalkeeper, Andre Onana has admitted to be responsible for the clash involving two Wolves players that resulted in a clamour for a penalty late-on in the Premier League tie between the two sides on Monday.

Onana also conceded that his team was lucky to have walked out as winners in the game.

Debuting his Premier League career, the former Inter Milan shot-stopper bumped into Wolves substitute Sasa Kalajdzic while he tried to catch the ball in the air.

The incident took place during stoppage time, and calls of protests from Wolverhampton players were all to no avail.

Speaking after the game, Onana said, “I made the decision and am responsible for everything. There was contact between two big guys.”

Earlier in the second half, Raphael Varane had secured the three points for the Reds via a header.