EPL: I’II compete for No. 1 spot – Chelsea new signing Sanchez warns Kepa

By Efosa Taiwo

Chelsea new signing, Robert Sanchez, has fired a stern warning to club’s No. 1 goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalag, over a starting berth between the sticks for the Blues.

Sanchez who joined the Stamford Bridge side from Brighton is expected to provide competition for Kepa.

Speaking to Chelsea’s official website, Sanchez insisted that he wants to compete for the club’s No. 1 spot.

He said, “I want to contribute and help the club win trophies. I know it will be a big challenge but I am ready for it.

“The opportunities this club will give me are amazing, to develop more as a goalkeeper, to keep learning and to compete for the No. 1 spot and show everyone how good I can be.”