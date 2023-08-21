EPL: He’s likely to be out – Everton coach gives update on Iwobi

By Enitan Abdultawab

Everton manager Sean Dyche has hinted that Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi might be out with a hamstring injury.

The 27-year-old was replaced by Neal Maupay in the 50th minute of Everton’s 4-0 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday.

The former Arsenal midfielder is expected to undergo surgery to determine how serious the injury is and how long he might need to be sidelined.

Dyche gave an update to newsmen after the match.

He said, Alex, we’re waiting on, but it looks like a hamstring injury. We’re hoping it’s just a knock.

“With Alex, it’s unusual for hamstrings to settle down very quickly, so he’s likely to be out—but I don’t know yet.”

Everton are currently bottom of the EPL table after matchday two of the season.