EPL: Aston Villa romp to a 3-1 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor

Matty Cash grabbed a brace as Aston Villa made light work of Burnley, who remain without a point since their Premier League return.

In their opening game, Villa had suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat at Newcastle but have recovered in epic fashion with three consecutive victories in all competitions.

Summer signing Cash was the hero at Turf Moor, scoring two sublim goals as Unai Emery’s men proved class.

It took just seven minutes for the visitors to break through Clarets backline as Ollie Watkins ran through and chipped the ball to the back post for Cash to poke home.

The second was a fine team move volleyed in by Poland international Cash following a cutback from summer signing Moussa Diaby, who impressed once again.

But Vincent Kompany’s hosts hit back immediately after the break as Lyle Foster swivelled and struck a calm finish for his first top-flight goal.

Burnley were much improved in the second period and exerted real pressure on Villa, but the visitors scored a brilliant goal on the counter-attack as Diaby rolled home to seal a deserved victory.

Burnley built their Sky Bet Championship title on the back of a 21-match unbeaten run at home, but have started life back in the Premier League with back-to-back defeats at Turf Moor.