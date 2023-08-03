EPL: Arteta confirms Gabriel Jesus will miss start of season

By Ayobami Okerinde

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Gabriel Jesus will miss the start of the season following surgery on his knee.

Jesus was missing in Arsenal’s 5-4 win via penalties against Monaco after a 1-1 draw in normal time in the Emirates Cup on Wednesday.

Speaking with ESPN after the game, he noted that Jesus has been struggling with a knee injury from last season.

“Unfortunately, he had a little procedure this morning, he had some discomfort in his knee that has been causing some issues and they had to go in and resolve it. It is not something major but he looks to be out for a few weeks I think.”

“It is a big blow because we had him back to his best, especially the way he played against Barcelona and he was in good condition and we lost him.

”But he has been feeling some discomfort in the last few weeks and we had to look at it, we had to make a decision and the best one is to protect the player and get him back as quick as possible, so we decided to do it.

“It is something related to the previous injury that he had and the surgery. He had some irritation in the knee and we had to get it resolved.”

Arsenal will be without the Brazilian forward when they face his former side in the Community Shield on Sunday.