Enugu govt inspects Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, assures speedy rehabilitation

By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu State government through the Ministry of Youths and Sports on Wednesday inspected the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu with the aim to rehabilitate it.

Immediately after inspection, the newly appointed Enugu State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Barr. Lloyd Ekweremadu, Jr promised to ensure the speedy rehabilitation of the stadium to enable Rangers return to Enugu for their home matches.

Recall that the past administration of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi paid N185million for rehabilitation of the stadium last two years but could not complete the rehabilitation.

Ekweremadu who vowed to ensure the progress of sports and youth development in the state, said that the administration of Gov Peter Mbah is not only interested in football but general development of sports in the state.

“The maiden inspection tour of Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium was to determine the state of the stadium and we all saw it. We have seen the facility and state of repair in certain aspect of the stadium and can see where it’s fair and manageable.

“Today we have assessed the whole place and seen that there is work to be done in the stadium. We will go back with our team and deliberate on the actual work to be done one by one from the dressing rooms to the seats around the stadium, bathrooms, roofing, infact, we found out that there was some vandalisation in some aspects particularly the flood light and armored cables.

“The government of Gov Peter Mbah is committed to the rehabilitation of sports facilities in Enugu State and Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium is our flag off facility to be rehabilitated. I mean a building bearing the name of Zik of Africa does not need to be in a state of disrepair, so the governor wants this place to be properly repaired and be in use.

“Enugu Rangers is not supposed to be playing their home matches outside this stadium considering what they represent. My governor have the repairing of the stadium as priority to ensure that Rangers come back in as shortest time to play their game matches at home. What we are here to do today is above turf but in a shortest time Ranger will start playing their home matches at the cathedral.

Also speaking, the house committee chairman on sports, youth development and security, Hon Reymond Ngwu, assured the commissioner of his readiness to ensure speedy rehabilitation of Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium and sports development in Enugu State.

“We have taken a total tour of the stadium and you can see, myself and commissioner have a cordial relationship and that’s why both of use were here.

“Whatever we do is to pass a bill or move a motion. On what the commissioner needs to make the government start work in earnest here, I must not hesitate to do that because we are all working to actualize the dream of the state government for the citizens,” he said.