Enugu election tribunal reserves judgment on Edeoga Vs Mbah

Gov. Peter Mbah

By Anayo Okoli

THE Enugu State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has reserved judgment on the petitions by Chijioke Edeoga and his Labour party challenging the election of Governor Peter Mbah.

The court made the announcement after parties in the matter adopted their written addresses.

At the resumed sitting of the Tribunal yesterday, Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Akano said the panel would communicate the judgment date to the parties.

The candidate of the Labour Party, Chijioke Edeoga is challenging INEC’s declaration of Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic as the winner of March 18 2023 governorship election in Enugu state.

While the petitioners (Edeoga and Labour Party) were present in court, the second respondent, Peter Mbah, was represented by his counsels.

Adopting his address, Peter Mbah’s counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, urged the court to dismiss the petitions of Edeoga and Labour party for lacking in merit and a mere academic exercise.

Also, counsel to the Peoples Democratic Party, Anthony Ani, SAN, said that the argument of the petitioners was vague and lacking in evidence.

But Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, lead counsel to Labour Party and its governorship candidate, Edeoga, in his address, asked the tribunal to accept the position of his clients and grant their reliefs.

He argued that it has been established beyond any reasonable doubt that Mbah was at the time of the election not constitutionally qualified to contest for the election having presented a forged certificate of national service to INEC.

Chief Adegboyega Awomolo also highlighted the issues of over-voting, non-use of BVAS, and alleged forgery of NYSC certificate, among others brought by the petitioner as reasons why the matter should be decided in favour of his client.