Enugu community salutes Gov Mbah for appointing Lawerence a Commissioner

… assures him of maximum support

By Anayo Okoli

MBURUBU community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu has thanked the State governor, Dr. Peter Mbah for appointing their son, Engr. Lawrence Ezeh as Commissioner in his cabinet. Lawerence, a Prince of Mburubu Kingdom was appointed Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development.

Appreciating the governor’s gesture, the community assured him of their loyalty and support, saying the Mburubu people will remain grateful to him.

They urged their son, Prince Ezeh to deploy his experience in the private sector to bear on the government and help to move Enugu state forward.

They particularly thanked Governor Peter Mbah for appointing a son of the community as Commissioner for the first time in the history of Enugu State, noting that the governor has “made the impossible possible.”

In their appreciation message signed by the Chairman of Mburubu Unity Forum, High Chief Ozo Simon Aniobi, FCA, the community said the new Commissioner is an “asset to Enugu State and beyond”.

“We thank the Governor for appointing him to serve the State. Ezeh is a courageous and focused young man with uncommon pedigree

“We are honoured to have our son appointed Commissioner. His Excellency is entrenching his name in gold through very many unbeatable and unprecedented records of selfless service to our dear State.

“The Governor is rewarding excellence and attracting quality men and women who can fast track developments to our dear State”, the community said.