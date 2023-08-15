Enugu Aviation Conference to explore continental opportunities – Ugwu

By Dennis Agbo

An Aviation conference that will shape the future of aviation, careers, and economic development in Nigeria and in the Africa continent has been slated to take place in the Coal City of Enugu State.

Aviation-interest citadel of learning, Coal City University, CCU, will host the International Conference in it’s maiden aviation career conference in Enugu, next week Thursday.



The conference which is being organised in collaboration with Skyville Integrated Solutions Limited, is aimed at fostering collaboration, igniting passions, and driving economic growth in the aviation industry.

CEO of Skyville Integrated Solutions Limited, Wilson Ugwu, made the disclosure in a press conference in Enugu, on Tuesday.



Ugwu said that the theme of the conference: ‘Inspiring careers, furthering aviation for economic development,’ underscores their commitment to fostering innovation, driving collaboration, and charting a course toward a brighter future for the sector.



According to Ugwu, the Aviation Career Meet is not merely an event but a visionary endeavour aimed at fostering collaboration, igniting passions, and driving economic growth in the aviation industry.

“Our event will feature a range of activities designed to stimulate engagement and learning, including captivating keynote speeches by prominent aviation experts, enlightening panel discussions, an interactive career fair, showcasing diverse aviation paths, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities.”



He also explained that the company’s mission aligns seamlessly with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) vision of nurturing over 50,000 African aviation professionals within the next two decades.



Former Managing Director of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) Nnamdi Udoh, said that the conference would catalyze a positive impact on the socio-economic development of not only Enugu State, the South East region and Nigeria but also the entire African continent.