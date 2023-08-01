Entrepreneur, Edegbe Osaro, stresses opportunities, risks of chip unlocked phones

Amid the thriving smartphone market, a new trend is rapidly gaining momentum — chip unlocked phones — Edegbe Osaro explains. These devices are capturing attention, especially in markets like Nigeria.

Similar to carrier unlocked phones, chip unlocked phones require a certain level of ‘unlocking’ to bypass restrictions imposed by original carriers like Verizon, T-Mobile, and others.

Edegbe Osaro, an esteemed entrepreneur and proprietor of Don-P-Gadgets World, a respected brand specializing in gadget sales, sheds light on the intriguing yet complex concept of chip unlocking.

Speaking from his base in Nigeria, Osaro explains, “In essence, you’re programming a specific SIM card to align with the phone’s chip, thereby bypassing the SIM lock. It’s like finding a way through a technological maze.”

However, this technological maze is not without its challenges. Osaro highlights potential network inconsistencies with chip unlocked phones. “If you’re not using a quality chip, you might face network reliability issues,” he warns, expressing concern about the uncertain quality of chips available in the market.

Yet, Osaro also emphasizes the potential financial savings. “If you manage to find a good chip, the cost difference can be significant,” he says.

As an example, he points out that the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which costs about 695,000 naira when purchased brand new, could be around 485,000 naira for a chip unlocked version, saving consumers about 210,000 naira.

While these price disparities are enticing for budget-conscious consumers, the potential network reliability issues pose a challenge. The balance between cost-saving and reliability becomes crucial.

With a background in Computer Science and years of entrepreneurial experience, Osaro brings unique insights into the gadget market. His journey from street sales to software engineering gives him valuable perspective on the intricacies of the industry.

Considering his journey and the potential of chip unlocked phones, Osaro advises consumers to stay informed.

“It’s crucial to ask your seller about the lock/unlocked status of the iPhone you’re buying,” he advises. “Knowledge is power, and in this instance, it could save you from unreliable network issues and financial loss.”

In conclusion, chip unlocked phones offer a promising path for cost-saving, but they might not be a one-size-fits-all solution due to potential network unreliability. Therefore, consumers should exercise due diligence and carefully weigh the potential risks against the savings before making a purchase.

Osaro’s insights shed light on the ever-evolving landscape of the gadget market, underscoring the need for consumer awareness and understanding the intricacies of their purchases. In the rapidly changing technology world, informed decision-making remains an essential tool for every consumer.