Enotie’s London exhibition tackles perilous migration

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi

An exhibition of paintings, sculptures and installations titled “The Perilous Journeys: Reflections on Migration”, which features the works of Enotie Ogbebor, a contemporary artist from Nigeria, was opened to the public on July 27, and runs till September 24, 2023, in Room 3 at the British Museum located in the heart of London.

Enotie Ogbebor is a multi-disciplinary artist based in Benin City. Ogbebor, whose works include a recently-cast brass sculpture, draws on iconic images popularly associated with Queen Mother Idia from the historic Kingdom of Benin. He also depicts the notorious British military expedition against Benin City in 1897, the lives lost and the wider associated human tragedy, as well as the looting of objects from the royal palaces.

His works draw attention to the loss of cultural knowledge which the artist believes has contributed to the current migrant crisis experienced in Edo State. Enotie is actively engaged in current debates around world about the repatriation of the looted artefacts from Benin Kingdom.

Enotie’s works also celebrate the dynamism of artistic activity by young people in Benin City as well as the skills and knowledge of the brass casters who rediscovered and continue to sustain the 500-year-old tradition of lost-wax casting.

Also to be displayed alongside Enotie’s pieces are the works of the Mexican artist, Betsabeé Romero, who frequently uses discarded bus tyres as her canvas. Elevated through carved and gilded figures that reflect on controversial responses to migration on the American continent, this installation aims to represent the humanity and dignity of migrants globally.

The aim of the exhibition, according to the organisers, was to provoke empathy and raise awareness on the problem of human trafficking in Nigeria, especially in Edo State, and also to highlight Nigeria government’s efforts in curbing the problem in collaboration with international partners, by investment on the African continent and its young people. These investments, it is suggested, should focus on education, vocational training and entrepreneurship.

