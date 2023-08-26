Eno seeks law stopping Akwa Ibom LG Chairmen from residing outside LGAs

Gov Umo Eno

Sends 4 executive bills to state Assembly

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu, UYO

GOVERNOR Umo Eno has initiated quest for a law compelling Local Government (LG) chairmen in Akwa Ibom state to reside in their domains while in office.

This desire of the governor was captured in one of four executive bills he has sent to the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

The three other bills include, “Bill for a Law to establish the Ibom Peace Corps and for Connected Purposes” and “Bill for a Law to make Special Provisions for Statutory Boards in Akwa Ibom State and for Connected Purposes.

Also sent to the House for consideration and passage is, “A bill for a Law to Establish the Akwa Ibom State Bureau of Statistics and Akwa Ibom State Statistical System and for other Matters Connected therewith.”

The bills, contained in four letters Governor Eno sent to the State Legislature were read by Clerk of the House, Mrs. Nsikak Abasi Orok during Friday plenary.

Motion for adoption of the governor’s bills was moved by the member representing Ini Constituency, Lawrence Udoide, seconded by Uduak Ekpo-Ugot of

Etinan State Constituency.

After due consideration, the House committed the bills to the Committee on Rules, Ethics, Business and Privileges for further legislative action.

Also during Friday’s plenary, the House urged the State Government to construct a Cargo Terminal at the Victor Attah Int’l Airport, flowing from a motion sponsored by Mr. Uwem Peter Imoh-Ita, of Mkpat Enin State Constituency.

The motion was entitled “A call for the construction of International Cargo Terminal, Associated Aprons and Other Service Roads at the Victor Attah International Airport “

Imoh-Ita in his presentation noted that the Victor Attah Int’l Airport project was designed to stand on a ‘tripod operational framework’ of a passenger Terminal, Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO), and International Cargo facility.

The lawmaker further noted that while the International Smart Terminal Building and MRO have been constructed, the Cargo Terminal and other ancillary structures billed to attract huge volumes of aviation related businesses to deliver optimal utility for airport users and stakeholders have not been put in place.

He explained that building the Cargo Terminal, would increase business opportunities, create employment, generate huge revenues for the State.

House Speaker, Elder Udeme Otong, directed the Clerk to write to Governor Umo Eno intimating him on the resolution of the House on the need to construct the Cargo Terminal in the State before adjourned plenary till Thursday, August 31.