Eno releases N1bn to augment FG’s palliatives; N2bn for gratuity

…Reads Riot Act to Sponsors of Civil Unrest

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has announced the release of N1 billion being the first tranche of the State government donation to augment the palliatives package received from the Federal Government.

He has also assured that the commencement of distribution of palliatives to residents of the State will begin on Monday, September 4, 2023.

Addressing Government House Correspondents, the Governor also announced the approval of N2 billion as another tranche for the payment of gratuities to retired teachers in both the state and local government service, reaffirming his commitment to the execution of One Project Per Local Government Area Initiative.

Governor Eno spoke of this gesture as a quick fix by the state government to ameliorate the sufferings of the people as a result of the hardship occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal and cautioned the youths against being used by persons to foment unrest in the state.

Responding to the protest by a tiny section of youths yesterday, in the state, Governor Eno assured that with State Government’s augmentation , and the 3000 bags of rice and N2 billion so far received from the Federal Government , the over 2270 villages in the state should be hopeful to get at least 50 bags of rice each.

“I am sure each village will get between at least 50 bags.

“We will give to the Hausa community, Yoruba community, Igbo community, Niger Delta community, and all of the security services and all other people that may not be able to get to villages. they are not village people but they are also part of us in Akwa Ibom.

“We have approved another line of gratuity to the teachers, we have approved to the local Government and to the State. That is two billion. That is from the state coffers.

“We want to do one project per local government so as to help ensure that we provide jobs for our young people.

“These are the quick fix measures we are doing. Don’t forget this is a short, medium and long term packages”, the Governor declared.

He warned that the state government has gathered intelligence on some person’s trying to disrupt the peace in the state by inciting the youths to cause a breach of law and the peace we have enjoyed in the state. He cautioned the youths to be wary of such people.

“Let us understand that Akwa Ibom is for all of us. This state is peaceful and we intend to continue to drive that narrative, to do everything to make sure that our state is peaceful.

“Those of us who are leaders must avoid making statements that will incite the youths. Our young people at this point should not be misguided.

“We have Intel on all those behind these. I would like to tell Akwa Ibomites that we have intelligence on all those sponsoring these youths and I would like to advise them to desist from such acts..” Governor Eno said.