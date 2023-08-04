England vs Nigeria: We won’t be intimidated – Super Falcons coach Waldrum speaks tough

By Enitan Abdultawab

Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum has said his side are not intimidated by the Lionesses of England as both teams slug it out to secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Having scrapped out all doubts as to whether the Super Falcons will survive the group stage which had Australia, Canada and Ireland, Waldrum ladies will be hoping to finish as winners after full-time whistle at the Lang Park in Brisbane on Monday.

Speaking with famous photographer Modo on YouTube, the German international disclosed that Nigeria’s progression to the tournament’s round of 16 isn’t the goal as they aim to advance further.

“Now we made it out of the group stage, we don’t want our work to be done.”

“We want to continue and I think the match against England is certainly going to be another challenge.”

Waldrum was quick to reminiscence that the Super Falcons will be up against a very strong England team which are indeed one of the best in the world.

The Lionesses emerged top of group D after ending the group stage unbeaten, scoring a whooping eight goals.

“We are playing the European champions now, they are champions for a reason – they have quite a good team, we know and we respect that.”

The victory against Australia has indeed boosted the confidence of the manager and his players and he didn’t forget to add it to their boosters.

“But I think the players understand that we have played the Olympic gold medallists, played Australia, two top 10 teams in the world and I don’t think they will be intimidated by the moment at all and now, it’s time to go out and perform.”

Waldrum’s comments are coming after England star Chloe Kelly’s comments that the African side are indeed a different test which they (England) look forward to.

The match is billed for Monday at 8:30am Nigerian time.