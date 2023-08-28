Engineers need to harness opportunities in blue economy, foreign investments — NSE

By Elizabeth Osayande

The chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE Apapa branch, Engr. Babatunde Awode has called on engineers to equip themselves with the skills and technical knowledge needed to tap into the opportunities available in the blue economy, foreign investments, and other sectors.

Speaking on Monday at the opening of the 2023 Engineering Week/ Annual General Meeting, AGM slated for August 28 to 31, Awode explained that choosing the theme:” Effective industrial practices for sustainable growth,” was aimed to expose engineers to various nuggets needed to strive in today’s dynamic economy.

“This year’s NSE Engineering Week themed:” Effective Industrial practices for sustainable growth,” is strategically selected to position ourselves as Engineers to the opportunities we have now through the coming in of foreign investors.

“For instance, we have over 1000 Chinese companies coming into Nigeria; also in the untapped opportunities in the blue economy. We believe the new Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, with a national blueprint, should have Engineers onboard.

“So, we are happy to begin the 2023 engineering/AGM with a press briefing to showcase our programmes of events. A workshop tagged:” Understanding the basic principles and dynamics of suspension system in automobile,” to be delivered by the CEO, iDrive Automobile Services, Mr. Femi Aderibigbe;

“On Tuesday, we have a humanitarian visit to Heart of Gold Children Hospice, Surulere, and an industrial visit to National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA-MMIA, Lagos. On Wednesday, we have indoor games and a hybrid lecture themed: “Sustainable infrastructure as a vehicle for economic growth: The role of the Engineer,” which will be delivered by the Deputy National Vice Chairman, NICE, and Director, Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ajanaku Tokunbo.

“And on Thursday, the grand finale of our NSE Apapa week, there will be the AGM, and a general election to elect new executives for the 2023/2024 year.

“All these activities lined up will be sacrosanct in charting a sustainable economy with Engineers at the forefront,” the NSE Apapa chairman reaffirmed.

On his part, the secretary of the branch, Engr. Malvin Ibisi noted that the industrial visit to NEMA was beyond familarisation.

“Our visit to NEMA will enable us to share our vision with them, see where they need our expertise, and collaborate with them, especially in the area of securing internship space for our members.

“And in addition, we can assist NEMA in ensuring their staff gets proper certification,” he added.