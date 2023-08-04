Engineers call for sustained investment in science education

….Say, it’ll improve learning culture

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

In a bid to encourage more women in STEM; Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, former, President of Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, APWEN, Dr Felicia Agubata, yesterday called on the Government at all levels to consider investing in science education for sustainable growth in the country.

Agubata who made the call at a Public Lecture organised by APWEN in Warri, Delta state, urged the private sector to join in the drive to support science related courses especially for the girl child in the country.

According to her, education is a catalyst to growth and with more people investing in science courses, the environment would be a better place adding that sciences tend to be more innovative and competitive in the global marketplace.

Speaking on the theme, “STEM Education, a catalyst for societal developments”, Agubata said that the advancement in technology had changed virtually every aspect of life, adding that STEM education had fostered technological literacy and empowered individuals to leverage on technology productively.

Her words: “STEM forms the backbone of progress and innovation in the modern world. As we move further into the 21st century, the role of STEM education is becoming increasingly pivotal n shaping the future of our society.

“The challenges facing the world today are complex and multifaceted be it climate change, energy crisis, health pandemic or socio-economic disparities.

“Solving these problems demands a highly knowledgeable, skilled and tee-savvy workforce.

“STEM education equips individuals with the tools to analyse problems critically, nurturing critical thinking and problem-solving skills ,” she said.

Agubata said a well prepared STEM workforce would attract investment, foster entrepreneurship and by implication paved the way for new industries and job opportunities.

She said that to unleash the potential of STEM education, it must be accessible to everyone irrespective of gender, race or socio-economic background.

“When we inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers and mathematicians, we are creating a continuous cycle of innovation and progress.

“Encouraging hands-on learning, providing mentorship and offering exposure to real-world applications will promote the light of curiosity in our young minds,” she said.

She however called for sustained investment in education by improving on learning infrastructure, teacher training, curriculum development, scholarship and other financial support system to inspire the STEM learners.

Earlier, President of APWEN, Dr Elizabeth Eterigho said that the association was working assiduously to bridge the gap between male and female engineers in the country.

“APWEN has been a catalyst for advancing the professional development of female engineers, technologists and scientists.

“It inspires young girls in STEM education and mentoring engineering students through seminars and conferences.

“STEM is a powerful tool to shape the world and make it a better, safer and more creative, innovative and exciting place to be,” she said.

Eterigho called for collective efforts to encourage more girls to venture into sciences, to help fulfill the substantial future job opportunities predicted for the engineering sector.

Also, Chairman of APWEN, Warri Chapter, Mrs Linda Guwor, said that the topic was chosen to further advocate for more female representation in the STEM education and projects in the engineering field.

Highlights or the event was mentoring of students from some secondary schools in sciences within Warri. As well as the unveiling of the Nnoli Akpedeye Girls in STEM Scholarship (NAGISS).

Others were presentations of the award of Excellence to Mrs Ozo Nwokeabia, Founding Chairman, APWEN, Warri chapter and Mrs Nnoli Akpedeye, former President of APWEN.

The inaugural edition of Nnoli Akpedeye Girls in STEM Scholarship ( NAGISS) was launched to encourage girls into science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

This scholarship was targeted at indigent female students in secondary schools across the local governments in Delta State.

Five schools participated in the 2023 edition with one winner from each school.

The scholarship is powered by the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Warri Chapter in collaboration with Compos Mentis Foundation.