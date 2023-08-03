Energy transition: Gas ‘ll drive Nigeria’s growth with new technologies – Amugeh

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

A Business Development and Strategic Partnership Manager, Onome Amughe, has said that the world is transforming rapidly with new technologies and Nigeria could join the trend in developing the economy given its high deposit of gas.

Amughe, who stated this while speaking with journalists Thursday declared that gas is the future, and the future is now.

He said that if Qatar can transform its country to a first world country with gas, Nigeria can also do that.

He noted that he was happy with what the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board is doing, as they are investing 70 percent of their revenue into Gas.

The Business Development manager added that current realities in the Nigeria local content is seeing new technologies in the industry and strategically positioning the organization.

He said, “As regards networking at the event, networking is an investment in your company. It takes time and when done correctly can yield great results for years to come.

“You can have everything in life you want if you will just help enough other people get what they want.

“Networking is not about just connecting people, it’s about connecting people with people, people with ideas, and people with opportunities,” he explained.