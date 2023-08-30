Energy: Stakeholders upbeat as FG canvasses for major investments

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Federal Government Wednesday explained that the Electricity Act has opened new frontiers for the provision of electricity through collaboration between the public and private sector.

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu who stated this in Abuja ahead of the Nigerian Energy Conference, said the government would continue to support efforts at attracting investments in the electricity industry.

Adelabu who was represented at the briefing by the Director, Investment and Sector Development, Mrs. Evangeline Babalola noted that a forum is underway before the end of the year to provide guidelines to investment in the sector.

“We have the import duty exemption certificate put in place for prospective and existing investors. So this is to encourage more investment in the sector”, he added.

Also speaking, Secretary/Legal Adviser, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, Dr Joseph Tolorunse, observed that it was important to bridge the gap between the power sector and the suppliers of gas to the power plants.

He identified lack of gas supply infrastructure and gas pricing cap as major obstacles to gas supply to the power sector.

According to him, “The gas producers would want to export their gas because they get more revenue from it. And the regulators have said they can do that but a certain volume should be dedicated to the domestic market and that’s where domestic gas supply obligation comes in.

“The basic problem is that in trying to enforce that, the gas producers would tell you that there’s no infrastructure to move the gas. That’s a challenge that needs to be looked at. The other one is the pricing cap because the PIA (Petroleum Industry Act) provided the principles for determining prices.

“One the domestic base price, which is for the power sector, is about the lowest. We have the commercial sector and then we have the gas-based industries, that is those industries that use gas as their feed stock. So in fixing this price, up till now it has not been announced for this year”.

On his part, the Nigerian Energy Conference Exhibition Director, Energy Portfolio – MEA, Informa Markets, Ade Yesufu noted that the conference which has been in place for the last 10 years has become a top platform to drive investment into the country and drive solutions to the energy sector in Nigeria.

He disclosed that the World Bank, African Development Bank and over 50 other financiers from across the world are expected to seal multi million dollars at the conference which will be held from 19-21 September, 2023.