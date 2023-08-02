Energy access biggest driver of socio-economic dev’t – Seplat CEO

By Ifeanyi Obinna

THE Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy Plc, Roger Brown has said that energy access will be the biggest driver of social and economic development in Africa going forward.

Brown said this at the opening ceremony of the ongoing Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Annual International Conference & Exhibition (NAICE) 2023 held in Lagos. He spoke on the theme of the SPE NAICE 2023 dubbed ‘Balancing Energy Accessibility, Affordability, and Sustainability: Strategic Options for Africa’.

According to him, Nigeria needs to focus on enabling the entire energy value chain, from wells to payments. He emphasised on the need to create a resilient and efficient power grid and put in place an attractive regulatory and pricing regime to encourage investment and innovation across the chain.

“It is important to recognise that gas has a place as a transition fuel and Africa has a right to use its resources. The country needs to encourage off-grid solutions for remote areas, leapfrog technologies by moving straight to renewables where it makes sense, and develop sales and distribution infrastructure for clean cooking fuel like bottled gas,” the Seplat Energy CEO said.

“Pricing must balance affordable energy with attractive returns for the companies providing it. We have to improve governance and attractiveness of African energy providers to ensure lowest cost of capital. There is the need to also increase investment in African energy from just 3% of global energy investment today. Cleaner cooking fuel must be a more attractive proposition than collecting wood, which is free, he added.