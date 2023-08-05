EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu is a victim of circumstances —Comrade Aghedo

By Benjamin Njoku

A human rights activist Comrade Aghedo Kehinde-Stephen has deemed fit to exeronate Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu from the lingering EndSARS debacle, describing the latter as “a victim of circumstances.’



Aghedo spoke against the backdrop of the continued accusation of the Lagos State government as being responsible for the deaths of protesters killed by the Nigerian Army at the Lekki Tollgate on 20 October 2020, during the EndSARS, which was reinforced by the recent mass burial of the 103 bodies, which many claimed were the remains of victims of EndSARS protest.



According to Aghedo, Nigerian should hold former President Buhari, former Army Chief Buratai and former Inspect General of Police responsible for the EndSARS debacle, and leave San-Olu alone.

His words: “We all saw what really happened at Lekki tollgate in ,October 2020. For any reason we the front-liners of EndSARS protest can decide to have a dialogue with the state government because there’s a report from the panel. And there are a lot of people who are still in detention and Lagos state government can help facilitate their release.



“Also, once the demand and report of the panel is implemented, all these lingering issues will disappear inti thin air. But holding Sanwo-Olu responsible or trying to pin all these on him when Buhari, Buratai and the IGP are not called out to answer questions is unfair. I feel Sanwo-Olu is just a victim of circumstances.”

“I stand to be corrected, I don’t think Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu should take responsibility for what happened during and after the EndSARS protest.



“For crying out loud, EndSARS protest was targeted at the Federal Government. Police brutality is a federal issue, all these attacks on Sanwo-Olu are more like calling a dog a bad name so it can be hanged. Anything that happened during and after EndSARS should be directed to the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, General Buratai(retd) and the Inspector General of Police at that time should be held responsible for what happened during the EndSARS protest.



Speaking further, the Edo state-born activist said while EndSARS had come and gone, it does not impress him to dwell on the past, as he’s looking forward to doing more positive things for the country.

He also added his voice on the aftermath of the removal of fuel subsidies, calling on the Federal Government to endeavour to address urgently the untold hardship inflicted on Nigerians as a result of the removal.



“The situation in the country at the moment requires the federal government to urgently address the sufferings of the masses. I could remember in 2012 when we staged occupied Nigeria protest following the planned removal of subsidies by former President Goodluck Jonathan. It was the same President Tinubu who kicked against the removal of subsidies . So, I am seeing that what goes around, comes around. And it’s too early for the Tinubu-led administration that just came into power in less than three months, irrespective of people’s contrary views, to inflict hardship on the masses.



“I am appealing to the Federal Government to listen to the people and do the needful as soon as possible. If the government does the needful, all will be well. There are ways to scold a child to correct him and there are also ways to scold him without bringing a lot of damage, so, the government is trying to correct what the previous administration of APC did but at the same time, it is causing a lot of bureaucratic bottlenecks and hardship on the land. And if the situation is not addressed, it might lead to the second phase of #EndSARS, where the opposition party that lost in the last election will take advantage to score a cheap point,” Aghedo asserted.



Comrade Aghedo Kehinde-Stephen is an activist, who has dedicated all his life fighting for the rights of the masses. He has been in the forefront of most of the protests that have taken Nigeria by storm, including the June 12, #EndSARS protest, 2012 subsidy removal protest among others.