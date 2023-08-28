End fossil fuels campaign, music concert hold in Abuja Sept

The Fridays For Future Nigeria, FFF, will on Friday September 15th stage a March in Nigeria’s capital City, Abuja, to push further it’s Campaign against the use of Fossil Fuels in the Country and globally.

Slated to take place at the MOPOL GATE, in front of the National Assembly, the Climate Justice Movement, the FFF Nigeria and the Climate Live Nigeria will also on September 17 co-host a Climate Music Concert at the Cubana Hotel in Maitama, Abuja, to further put pressure on leaders to Phase Out Fossil Fuels and transit to renewable energy sources.

The groups are calling for discontinue in the use of Fossil Fuels in a coordinated global mobilization to #EndFossilFuels #FastFairForever on September 15th & 17th as was launched during a press conference in Bonn, Germany on June 15th.

The actions are parts of the mobilisations towards the United Nations’ annual Climate Change Conference, COP28, scheduled for December 2023 at the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

National Coordinator/Country Representative of Fridays For Future Nigeria & Climate Live Nigeria, Kingsley Odogwu in a statement, on Monday, said that the Climate Justice movements from all sectors will join their voices to fight back the declared war that Fossil Fuels and those who continue to support it have imposed against the people.

Odogwu stated that as world leaders gather at the UN Climate talks in New York City this September, millions of people in every corner of the globe including Nigeria will take to the streets to demand a rapid, just, and equitable end to Coal, Oil and Gas.

“Our world is in crisis, and the biggest cause is Fossil Fuel: Coal, Oil and Gas. The Fossil Fuel Industry is responsible for 86 percent of all CO2 emissions in the past decade. They are driving a predatory and destructive economic system that harms people and the planet, fuelling Climate breakdown.

“The Science is clear: what the world needs now is a rapid and just transition to an energy and economic system that is efficient, fair, and universal. A system based on clean energy sources and produced with respect for nature and the sovereign rights of Indigenous peoples.

“Across the world, people are fighting back against the Fossil Fuel Industry: we’re resisting the development of new Pipelines, mines and Infrastructure; we’re demanding that financial Institutions stop funding Fossil Fuels; we’re pushing for a rapid, just and equitable phase out of all Fossil Fuels; we are fighting back against unproven Technologies that don’t address the root cause of the Climate Crisis; and we’re demanding that big Oil, Coal and Gas Companies are held accountable and pay for the harm they cause.

“To have any hope of addressing the root causes of the Climate Crisis, leaders of the biggest polluting Countries must deliver a fast and fair phase out of Fossil Fuels and fund it globally.

“The Climate Crisis is escalating and in response, so is the global movement for Climate justice. From September onwards, we will scale up our movement to #EndFossilFuels #FastFairForever. This wave of global mobilisations will include the March to #EndFossilFuels In New York City on the September 17th, as world leaders attend the United Nations Secretary General’s Climate Ambition Summit,” Odogwu said.

He further said that their demands include that no new Fossil Fuels – No new finance, public or private; no new approvals, licenses, permits, or extensions. The provision of sufficient, consensual Climate funding to realise this commitment everywhere.

The activists are also demanding for a Rapid, Just and Equitable Phase Out of Existing Fossil Fuel Infrastructure in line with the 1.5ºC Temperature limit and a global plan, like a Fossil Fuel Treaty, to ensure that each Country does its part.

“New Commitments for International Cooperation to drastically scale up financial and technology transfers to ensure renewable energy access, economic diversification plans, and Just Transition processes so that every Country and Community can phase out Fossil Fuels.

“Stop Greenwashing and claiming that offsets, CCS, or Geoengineering are solutions to the Climate Crisis.

“Hold Polluters Responsible for the Damage they’ve Caused and make sure it’s Coal, Oil, and Gas Corporations that pay reparations for Climate loss and damage and for local rehabilitation, remediation and transition.

“End Fossil Fuel Corporate Capture. No to Corporations writing the rules of Climate action, bankrolling Climate talks, or undermining the global response to Climate Change.

“What we need now is a major structural shift in our energy system. In the past this would have included the shifts from biomass to coal and then to oil. Today’s transition is primarily driven by the need to manage climate change and decarbonise our fossil-based economies with sustainable sources of energy, such as wind and solar.

“Every sector that generates, transports, or consumes energy will be impacted. To meet the 1.5C global warming target set after the Paris Agreement and avoid the worst climate impacts, global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions will first need to drop by half by 2030, then reach net-zero around mid-century.

Therefore, a transition needs to happen fast and A Fossil Fuel non-proliferation treaty is the beginning of that transition that every Country should embrace now,” Odogwu demanded.

The Climate Music Concert at the Cubana Hotel in Maitama, Abuja, will attract popular Nigerian music Artists as well as Comedians that will perform in the event.

Odogwu said that Eco-friendly gift items such as, water Refills plus T-shirts,Face Caps etc from The Kingdom of North Barchant will be distributed to the Concert Attendees.