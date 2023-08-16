Emulate Maduka Varsity by investing at home, Ndigbo told

Igbo investors have been advised to emulate the concept of Maduka University, Ekwegbe-Nsukka in Enugu State to develop Igbo land.

Dr Dele Maxwell Ugwuanyi stated this on Wednesday during a radio programme in Enugu, which was monitored by our correspondent.

Maduka University is an entrepreneurial-based university founded by business mogul Chief Samuel Maduka Onyishi, chairman, Peace Group.

Dr Ugwuanyi said, “Maduka University will benefit the people of the South East primarily. It is a magnificent investment that will outlive the owner. It will create jobs, generate ideas for transformation, and also empower many people who will do petty businesses there. It is also a research centre. It is the first private university in the South East with the capacity of Harvard, Oxford universities.

“You can only find such in South-West Nigeria because they understand how to develop their homes. Afe Babalola University and Adeleke universities are examples. They are world-class. I know that Ekiti government built roads leading to Afe Babalola University just to encourage the venture. Can we say the same in South East?”

A development researcher, Dr Chukwuma Okoli, who spoke at the event, tasked states in the South East to encourage local investors through favourable policies and building of infrastructure.

In his words, “Our people should think towards establishing businesses that will outlive them. They should bring in investors probably as shareholders to sustain such businesses forever. With the support of the government, such ventures will have huge multiplier effects.

“It is a pity that South-East states, except Anambra, were very low rated in the 2023 Ease of Doing Business ratings. Governments should do well by thinking towards encouraging the private sector if they want to make the ‘aku ruo uno’ dreams of Ndigbo realistic.”