Employment Racketeering: Most qualified Nigeria graduates are denied jobs — Reps

… warns MDA’s against indoor employment

… as agencies decry been understaffed

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating employment racketeering by Ministries Departments and Agencies and Mismanagement of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS, has said that most qualified Nigerian graduates especially those who have nobody have been denied jobs because of waivers as MDA’s usually carry out indoors employment without advertisement to enable such Nigerians apply for the job.

This is also as the committee has again warned agencies against requesting and accepting waivers as a means to carry out indoor recruitment exercises without public notice.

The Committee Chairman, Hon.Yusuf Gagdi who sounded the warning on Wednesday during an investigative hearing of the committee maintained that MDAs who recruit without advertisement have contravened extant laws.

The Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation, NAIC, in its appearance before the panel yesterday explained that it came into existence some years ago adding that it’s a self-funded agency.

The agency further told members of the Committee that they don’t get a dime from the federal government owing to the fact that they are a self-funded establishment.

Reacting, the Chairman, Hon. Gagdi commended NAIC management team for the orderly arrangement of documents presented to his committee but advised them to present a nominal register containing list of all employees to the secretariat.

Again, NAIC told the lawmakers that they got waivers from the federal characters Commission to employ as they needed few staff which they could pay at the end of the month as self-funded agency.

In his presentation, the Director General, Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa, DTCA, Ambassador Rabiu Dagari, informed the lawmakers that his directorate is a creation of presidential fiat adding that they are currently under the ministry of foreign affairs.

The chairman of the Committee further observed that the agency has not placed an advert for the job vacancy.

In his reaction, the NTDC boss said they received a waiver while recruiting noting that waivers is an excuse for people to cut corners in the country maintaining that he is not a product of the waiver.

He further informed the lawmakers at the committee that he is from very remote areas in Yobe state.

The Chairman, therefore, urged the agency to come back next week with a summary of nominal role containing numbers of all staff recruited into the agency for the period under review.

Another agency that appeared before the Committee was the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, FRC who told the panel that it’s last recruitment was in 2010 but has since been understaffed because of its inability to carry out another recruitment due to inadequate funding despite having written to the presidency, Head of Service and other relevant authority.

The Chairman of the Commission Victor Chinemere Murako also used the opportunity to appeal to the lawmakers for assistance adding that they are currently in a dilemma because of their inability to perform and carry out duties according to it mandates.