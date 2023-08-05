Emir Sulu-Gambari, Wole Soyinka and the new battle for Ilorin

Professor Wole Soyinka

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The second battle for Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State, appears ongoing. The battle is between Emir Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari and a prophetess of the local god, Obatala, but there is the Professor Wole Soyinka angle to it.

It all started with the plan by the prophetess, Yeye Ajesikemi Olokun Omolara Olatunji, to celebrate the Aje Olokun festival, also known as Isese, but the move was opposed by some members of Majlisu Shabab li Ulamahu Society who stormed her residence at Okeadi area of the Kwara State capital and warned her not to hold any traditional religious festival.

The priestess had reportedly released fliers announcing a three-day event to celebrate the festival.

Ilorin used to be a Yoruba town with the worship of the Yoruba gods being the norm. But that was before jihadists took over after a battle.

The conquest led to the imposition of Islamic values on Ilorin which the members of Majlisu Shabab li Ulamahu Society would appear to be protecting when they tried to stop the celebration of Obatala by Yeye Ajesikemi Olokun Omolara Olatunji.

Yeye Olatunji has cancelled her event scheduled for July 22 to 24.

Soyinka joined the fray, firing a statement in which he accused Emir Sulu-Gambari and the people of Ilorin of infringement on traditionalists’ religion rights.

“It is sad to see the ancient city of Ilorin, a confluence of faiths and ethnic varieties, reduced to this level of bigotry and intolerance, manifested in the role of a presiding monarch”, he said.

According to him, “the truncation of a people’s traditional festival is a crime against the cultural heritage of all humanity.

“Year-after-year, Ramadan has been celebrated in this nation as an inclusive gathering of humanity, irrespective of divergences of belief.

“Not once, in my entire span of existence, have I encountered pronouncements by followers of any faith that the slaughtering of rams on the streets and market places is an offence to their concept of godhead. Vegetarians hold their peace. Buddhists walk a different path.

“Prior to Ramadan, non-Moslems routinely join in observing the preceding season of fasting as a spiritual exercise worthy of emulation.”

The Nobel laureate recalled how for instance, “a procession of Corpus Christi was once attacked, some killed, by a brood of Moslem fanatics, for daring to process along the streets of that same Ilorin, saying, “Needless to say, such abominations have become routine. Community is sacrificed to bigotry.”

He explained that he presently teaches in Abu Dhabi in the Emirates where the Islamic religion originated, and the system is inclusive.

“It may interest you to know that, in Abu Dhabi, numerous programmes are pursued, at government expense, for the evolution of a humanised community based on religious tolerance and mutual respect,” Soyinka said.

“By contrast here, several tiers removed from origin, must we turn the turban of enlightenment into a crown of bigotry?

“And in a society whose very constitution that supposedly governs us all guarantees freedom of belief, association and movement?”

The novelist described the Emir’s action as one that has led to religious malformations.

“Your Royal Highness, it is conduct like this that has bred Boko Haram, ISIS, ISWAP and other religious malformations that currently plague this nation, spreading grief and outrage across a once peaceful landscape, degrading my and your existence with their virulent brand of Islam,” the Nobel laureate said.

“It is conduct like this that has turned, before our very eyes, a once ecumenical city like Kaduna into a blood-stained mockery of cohabitation. It is conduct like this that makes it possible for a young student, Deborah, to be lynched in the very presence of armed police, on mere allegation of having belittled the image of a revered prophet.

“It is action of this nature, perpetrated in obscure as well as prominent outlets of the nation, that turns a young generation into mindless monsters, ever ready to swarm out and kill, kill, kill.

“Simply kill for the thrill of it, but under presumption of religious immunity. It is conduct like this that then nerves one extremist to wake up one day in a Scandinavian country, publicly announce his intention, and proceed to make a bonfire of copies of the Qur’an. Reprisals follow, equally mindless, trapping humanity in an ever-ascending spiral of costly but gleeful violence.”

According to him, the African continent has endured centuries of disdain and despoilation at the hands of alien religions – Christianity and Islam at the forefront.

He therefore urged the Emir “to rein in those agents of division, of triumphalist intolerance, such as the Majlisu Shabab Ulamahu Society. There is a thin line between power and piety.”

“Call Yeye Ajasikemi OIokun Omolara to your side, make peace with her and make restitution whichever way you can for this grievous insult to our race. We know the history of Ilorin and the trajectory of your dynasty – but these are not the issues.

“The issue is peaceful cohabitation, respect for other worldviews, their celebrations, their values and humanity. The issue is the acceptance of the multiple facets of human enlightenment.”

Venoms

Meanwhile, some stakeholders in Ilorin did not allow the Soyinka stinker to go without a response before Emir Sulu-Gambari called for ceasefire.

One of the reactions came from Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, the Emir of Ilorin spokesman and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, who described Soyinka’s statement as “not only nauseating but also uncharitable to the people of Ilorin Emirate who have by all standards remained peaceful with people of different faiths and tribes.”

“It will be of great importance for Prof. Soyinka to use his intellectual prowess to promote peaceful co-existence in the society, rather than challenging constituted authorities on the reason they averted a crisis in their community when they know that ‘prevention is better than cure”, Arowona stated.

On his part, Alhaji LAK Jimoh, a historian, in a riposte, titled, ‘Egungun be careful, na express you dey go’, said: “His (Soyinka) references to the fatal inter-religious disharmony and hostility in Kaduna, Boko Haram and ISWAP are a calculated incitement to disrupt the age-long tranquility in Ilorin Emirate that is renowned for ethno-cultural tolerance and inter-religious harmony.

“Again, in his usual puffy intellectualism, even on subjects about which he knows next to nothing, Soyinka, the self-anointed MR KNOW-ALL, sarcastically boasted thus: ‘We know the history of Ilorin and the projectory of your dynasty — but that’s not the issue.”

Emir Sulu-Gambari, in calling for ceasefire in another statement by his spokesman, Arowona, noted that peace and tranquility are the major recipes required for the promotion of harmony in Kwara.

“His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR has ordered that nobody should further express their anger on the Isese festival and Prof Wole Soyinka saga under any guise any longer in the interest of peaceful coexistence and harmonious working environment in Nigeria”, the statement said.

Battle

It will be recalled that in Ilorin, founded in the 15th Century and by 18th Century had become a thriving commercial centre, many natives, especially those who are Muslims, are struggling with their Yoruba heritage.

They believe wrongly that the less Yoruba they become, the more acceptable they are to what they perceived to be the power-centres of Nigeria.

Yet bearing their Yoruba names have not deprived the Ilorin people of the ability to rise.

Ilorin was one of the provincial towns of the old Oyo Empire and it belonged to the Ekun Osi District where the Onikoyi of Ikoyi was the supervising sovereign under the Alaafin.

Other towns in that district include Irawo, Ogbomoso and Iwere.

As Oyo Empire waxed stronger, it annexed some of the Igbomina settlements like Oro.

The Igbomina sovereign was (and still is) the Orangun of Ila.

The Orangun and the Alaafin are both sons of Oduduwa from Ile-Ife and therefore co-equals under the old Yoruba traditional constitutional arrangement.

Ilorin was to change all that.

Early in the 19th Century, the Alaafin appointed Afonja, a well-respected general, as the new Aare Ona-Kakanfo (the generalissimo of Oyo Imperial Army).

The constitution forbade the Aare to live in the capital and share the same domicile with his overlord, the Alaafin.

Therefore, Afonja stayed in Ilorin and, with his new appointment, he became a senior to other generals like the Onikoyi, the Olugbon and the Aresa.

But, instead of keeping to his oath of office, Afonja moved against his principal.

In other to strengthen his hands, he invited a peripatetic Islamic preacher, Mallam Alimi, to join him with his band of young converts called ‘Ogo Were’.

The ‘Ogo Were’, claiming to operate under the authority of the Aare (Afonja), became a law unto themselves.

With unpalatable news coming from everywhere on the activities of this unruly band, the Aare decided to move against them.

When Alimi got wind of this, he staged a pre-emptive coup and the Alimi forces were able to stage a surprise attack against Afonja in his house.

The battle lasted almost two weeks as Afonja, surrounded by his sons and war commanders, gave a good account of himself but he was defeated and Alimi and his people took over Ilorin.

Note that none of the Yoruba top generals, Onikoyi, Olugbon and Aresa, came to the aid of Afonja.

Even Solagberu, Afonja’s old friend and the leader of Ilorin Muslims at Okesuna, refused to offer help.

The coup against Afonja had grave consequences in Yorubaland.

It was that coup that led inexorably to the collapse of old Oyo Empire and the evacuation of its capital city, Oyo.

Many important towns like Ikoyi and Iresa were subsequently destroyed. Owu was also destroyed.

When Alimi forces finally captured Offa in 1887, they destroyed most of the town and decreed that male citizens must grow beards and convert to Islam under the pain of death.

The take-over of Ilorin by a foreign power was bitter pill for the Yoruba ruling class to swallow.

Today, Ilorin has expanded in terms of huge commercial and social adventures such that, despite the growing technology and social media threats, Islam is still jealously guarded by adherents.

This would appear to be the motivation for the members of Majlisu Shabab li Ulamahu Society to try to stop Yeye Ajesikemi Olokun Omolara Olatunji from celebrating Isese.

The Obatala prophetess, meanwhile, spoke on her ordeal: “I am a member of the Kwara State Association of Traditional Religion otherwise known as Isese. This is an association of people practicing traditional religion.

“We practice traditional religion which is allowed by the Nigerian Constitution.

“We planned a three-day event to celebrate the traditional religion festival between July 22 and 24.

“It is not a secret thing that we want to do. It is a get together party in which we want to give recognition to some people who live within and outside the country.

“I had spent a colossal sum of money in preparation for the festival. I paid close to N300, 000 to hire the hall, we had booked for Aso Ebi (Ankara) and customized T-shirt and other things.”

Yeye Olatunji, however, expressed disappointment that the event was twisted by mischief makers through several social media platforms.

“The social media went out with information on what we did not plan to do during the festival”, the prophetess lamented.

“They said that we wanted to worship a river and that we wanted to celebrate Osun goddess as it was being done in Osogbo. The social media published that we wanted to celebrate Ogun festival and that we wanted to bring idol worship to Ilorin which I know is the place of Islam.

“I have been living in Ilorin which is a peaceful town and I have enjoyed the peace of the town since I came to settle here.

She said that she cancelled the Isese programme to avoid loss of lives because it could be hijacked by miscreants.”

“It is not because of what they are saying that I cancelled the program. I cancelled it because of wise counsel from elders, religious leaders and the police who advised that the program be stopped”, Yeye Olatunji said.

“I cancelled the celebration because I don’t want crisis, I don’t want people to see me as a trouble maker and i don’t want people to label me that I cause religion crisis in Ilorin.”

The prophetess, a business woman who deals in soft drinks and foodstuff, said she had been celebrating the festival in the confines of her home since she came to Ilorin five years ago.

“This is not the first time that I am celebrating the festival. I have been holding the festival since I came to Ilorin five years ago, but I celebrated it within the confines of my home, but this year festival is planned to be more elaborate and we wanted to give recognition to some of our friends who have been supporting us”, she narrated

Yeye Olatunji, who said she was a prophetess in a spiritual church before she converted, explained that she was not born into traditional religion.

“I was not born into traditional religion practice but every family especially in Yoruba land has a trait of ancestral practice. My foray into traditional religion is self indoctrination.

“My conversion to traditional religion was through personal experience”, she stated. “Nobody converted me to worship traditional religion.

“I got inspiration from dreams and other sources”.