Emefiele: How to save Nigeria’s economy

By Michael Chinda

Many of us were made to believe, and we indeed believed, that the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, was the problem of Nigeria’s economy. We thought that he was either too corrupt, too incompetent or both, that the Nigerian economy was having a free fall under his command.

When President Bola Tinubu, on his first trip abroad as president gathered some Nigerians in the Diaspora to lament that Emefiele was responsible for the destructive trend that our economy took in the past few years, some of us shook our heads in utter dismay and prayed hopefully that with his suspension and subsequent arrest, things would get better for our nation’s economy.

For one, I looked forward to walking into the bank and getting the Naira equivalent of the few dollars my younger brother sends to me for our parents’ upkeep, without having to go through the stress of walking around all these roadside Bureau De Change, where the prices of foreign exchange seem to be determined by the whims and moods of some Alhajis.

In fact, I told my younger brother that things were going to get better, that he was no longer going to speculate the exchange rate, as the President had promised to float the Naira, so that we can have a unified exchange rate.

Sadly, close to two months after Emefiele’s suspension and subsequent arrest and detention, the Nigerian economy has not only gotten worse but also our foreign exchange market has become more unstable. Foreign companies are finding it more and more difficult processing and approving transactions from Nigeria, either in dollar or Naira because they don’t seem to be sure of what the correct rate would be the next minute.

Understanding why the Nigerian economy has continued to struggle and why it appears there won’t be any respite in the nearest future is easy. Every nation’s economy thrives on confidence. People and organisations do not bring their money into places where they are not guaranteed of the safety of their investments or where they know that the political temperament of the Commander-in-Chief or those close to him determines the fate of their investments.

The reality is that investors are pulling their tangible and intangible investments out of the Nigerian economy because the system has shown that it holds nothing sacred. Dragging the helmsman of the nation’s central bank around like a common criminal and even publicly accusing him of terrorism, apparently, is the height of economic sabotage and this is the simple reason the Nigerian economy is in tatters already.

Expecting the economy to recover while Emefiele is being oppressed is like expecting a cancer patient to recover while the tumour in him is being fed fat and metastasizing.

The Department of State Services, DSS, has simply pummeled our economy on the directive of President Tinubu and Nigerians will continue to mourn and suffer until the right thing is done and the right thing at this point is to obey the law and follow the right processes by reinstating Emefiele and allowing him to do a proper handover and enable an orderly transfer of power in the CBN.

This of course, is neither for the pleasure of Mr. President and his handlers, nor for the benefit of Godwin Emefiele and his sympathizers but strictly for the global image and integrity of our economy and economic institutions.

* Chinda wrote from Port-Harcourt, Rivers State