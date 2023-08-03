Embrace ICT, Deputy Senate President, Barau to town planners 

Barau

By Henry Umoru

THE Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau has called on the Town Planners Registration Council of Nigeria (TOPREC) to as a matter of urgency, embrace Information and Communication Technology (ICT) if they must drive the town planning profession towards nation-building.

Speaking Wedesday in Abuja at the 36th induction ceremony of the newly registered town planners,, Barau said that town planners must, therefore, key into ICT to expand the frontiers of their profession.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Idris Abiola Ajimobi, the Deputy President of the Senate who reiterated that ICT has come to stay and its various innovations will continue to add value to all industries and institutions in the country, however congratulated the newly inducted members of TOPREC and charged them to be good ambassadors of their profession.

In his welcome address, the President of TOPREC, Isyaku Muhtar Kura charged the new inductees to apply the TOPREC Act, code of conduct and practice regulations in the discharge of their duties as town planners.