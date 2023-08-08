Elow-T, Sisi Motara promise African vibe in new EP

By Ezra Ukanwa

Pseudonymous producer/artist Elow-T just dropped his debut body of work titled, Lagos Labs EP, and unlike most musical projects this one looks to excite in its own unconventional way.

The Lagos Labs EP, released under the Cokoon Dev imprint, takes an unconventional dive into the world of African music, as it doesn’t fail to explore everything from futuristic EDM to beautiful ballads.

Also, the 5 track EP is blessed with features from star-studded names like Seun Kuti, Falz the Bhad Guy, Vector tha Viper & more. This underscores just how ambitious Elow-T is with his music.

One of the shining lights in this project, however, is a relatively unknown newcomer in the music industry. Track 3 which is titled Lagos Nights, features vocals from Sisi Motara who delivers an amazing blend of vocals and melodies in her performance. Elow-T infuses a blend of alternative sounds and Amapiano in the instrumental, & this fusion with an amazing performance from Sisi Motara definitely does the trick!

Lagos Nights is surely one of the reasons you should be listening to Elow-T’s Lagos Labs EP. It highlights that even in a star-studded project, there is always that one moment when a relatively unknown artist steps into the spotlight and takes the stage. Sisi Motara is definitely one to watch!

Sisi Motara is an emerging singer, songwriter & performer. She hails from Lagos, Nigeria/ Toronto, Canada. After starting off a career in global fashion and making a name for herself in Canada, The United States, South Africa, Ghana & Nigeria, Sisi Motara decided to go back to her first love, which has always been music.

The Lagos Labs EP is now out on all platforms, you can now stream Sisi Motara’s new collaboration with Elow-T titled Lagos Nights on your favorite music platforms.