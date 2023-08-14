Elon Musk leaks private messages with Zuckerberg as $1bn super-fight deal fails

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Elon Musk has revealed private messages of the conversation he had with fellow tech giant, Mark Zuckerberg, over their proposed $1 billion super-fight.

According to MailOnline, Zuckerberg told Musk to get serious over the super-fight.

The tech rivals later battled it out when the X (Twitter) boss later tweeted that he was ‘up for a cage fight’ as the Meta responded by saying: ‘Send me location’.

American author Walter Isaacson shared a photo on X, which showed Musk sending him the conversation he had with Zuckerberg.

Isaacson replied by saying: “Wow.”

Isaacson wrote a biography on Musk which is due to be released next month.

Earlier, Zuckerberg posted on his new social-media site Threads: “If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me.”

Recall that earlier this month, Zuckerberg built an Octagon at his property in preparation for his potential clash with Musk, leaving his wife Priscilla Chan furious.