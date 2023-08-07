Elevator crash: Initiate progressive steps to fix critical infrastructural decay, PSN tells LASG  

By Chioma Obinna

Following the unfortunate death of Dr. Diaso Vwaere, the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN has urged the Lagos State Government to initiate progressive steps to fix critical infrastructural decay in alignment with its perceived status as the Centre of Excellence in Nigeria.

Reacting to the unfortunate death of Dr. Diaso Vwaere, a physician house officer under the employ of the Lagos State Government, the PSN also posited that the glaring infrastructural deficit at the national level which is put at over $1 trillion and more, specifically, the $200 million in the health sector alone needs to be tackled headlong.

In a press statement jointly signed by the PSN Lagos, Chairman, Oyekunle Babayemi and Secretary, Tosin Adeyemi, noted that various infrastructures in healthcare must be given more attention as it is always a priority area in the public interest.

They however, noted that the PSN, Lagos will not indulge in a blame game of guilty parties with regards to this tragedy but salient to say that the leadership of the Lagos State Infrastructural Management Agency, Lagos State Hospital Service Commission and more directly the management of General Hospital, Lagos and all the other hospitals of the Lagos State government who use that Hospital quarters are culpable because they all have oversight functions on the services rendered in the catchment areas involved.

The statement further reads; “The PSN Lagos conveys its condolences on the unfortunate death of Dr. Diaso Vwaere a Physician House Officer who died as a result of the obvious careless and wreckless abandon with which public infrastructures are handled and maintained in our country.

“We find it necessary to sympathise with her family, colleagues in the NMA and the LASG which was her employer.

“The PSN, Lagos is embarrassed that even in the death of critical personnel, the NMA Lagos in an act grounded in illogical rationale believes that accommodation should be provided for only House-Officer Physicians.

“This warped logic which was institutionalised when Dr. Olufunmilayo Olatunji was the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Hospital Services Commission encourages the Physician tribe under the aegis of the NMA Lagos to trudge in the myopic perception that privileges and benefit packages through service delivery remain the exclusive privilege of Physicians.

“In apocalyptic terms, the only reasonable thing for the LASG to immediately do is to construct befitting Hospital Quarters in which all essential health workers who take call duties and emergency services can live. Anything outside of this amounts to postponing the evil day.

“The PSN Lagos continues to assess the next levels associated with ongoing strikes at a time by any group of personnel and believes it leaves much to be desired. Two wrongs never make a right and if Government erred in poor management of infrastructure, it is certainly not the best to “retaliate” by embarking on needless strikes which only inflict pain on the poor and vulnerable.

Finally, this discourse gives the LASG and the FG yet another opportunity to sharpen the destiny of healthcare in our country.

“The global trend is for seasoned Administrators and Managers of cognate experience to superintend health facilities as CEOs. This gives ample opportunities to health professionals including Pharmacists, Physicians, Medical Laboratory Scientists, Physiotherapists and others to dedicate quality time to their areas of core competence.

All health professionals who have the desire to be CEO of health facilities must be compelled to take up post-graduate programmes in Administration and Management of Hospital and Health Systems.”