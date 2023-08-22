Electricity workers condemn attack on Osun NLC chair

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The leadership of electricity workers union on Tuesday, condemned a violent attack on the Caretaker Chairperson, Osun state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Modupe Oyedele during a congress in the state.

The workers under the aegis of National Union of Electricity Employees, in a statement issued by the Vice President, West, Comrade Sodiq Adewale, said the attack by union members was embarrassing to the labour movement generally.

He added that rather than employ a civilised means of resolving differences, some union leaders embrace brigandage typical of thugs and hoodlums to union matters.

“We consider the act as uncivilized and an embarrassment not only to NUEE but labour movement at large.

“Undoubtedly, there are legitimate ways of channelling agitations and handling of grievances of which Osun State Congress has been known for over the past decades instead of the culprits resulting to such dastardly act.

“It is in this vein that we urge that peaceful steps should be taken to settle all wranglings within Osun State Council of NLC.

“This primitive act, displayed during the SEC meeting of the Congress on Monday, July 31, 2023, should never repeat itself again and all labour leaders in Osun State should endeavour to ensure that Osun State remain peaceful”.