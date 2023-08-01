Electricity: Stakeholders to review privatisation as FG spends N7trn

–No invoice above 4,000MW in 10yrs, MO

By Obas Esiedesa, ABUJA

TEN years after the Nigerian electricity sector was privatized and with the Federal Government spending about N7 trillion in direct interventions, electricity market operators and stakeholders have rolled out plans to have a holistic review of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, NESI, performance.

The review, which will take place at the end of October, hopes to identify problems that have limited the industry to about 4,000 Megawatts of electricity supply despite huge investments by the Federal Government, the operators and international development agencies such as the World Bank and the African Development Bank.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja yesterday, the Chairman of the NESI Market Participants and Stakeholders Roundtable planning committee, Prof. Stephen Ogaji said the roundtable will bring together the various experts, operators, vendors, and miscellaneous other stakeholders, necessary for the progressive determination of the way forward for the sector.

Titled: “NESI privatization & its 10-year milestone: The Journey So Far, Opportunities And Prospects”, the three-day event would provide a platform for a robust and comprehensive discussion of the issues and prospects associated with the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, he explained.

Prof. Ogaji noted that the first NMPSR event holds a special significance, as we come together not only to deliberate on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead but to also acknowledge the journey of the Nigerian electricity supply industry in the last ten years, post-privatization.

“Since November 1st, 2013, when the final leg of the privatization of the Nigeria power sector was completed, and the assets were successfully handed over to private investors by the Federal Government of Nigeria. While it has been a decade of ups and downs, the resilience, dedication, and collective effort from all stakeholders have all brought us to where we stand today, not quite where we ought to be, but making incremental progress towards the final objective of consistent and sufficient power supply”.

Giving an insight on how the sector has performed in the 10 years of privatization, the Market Operator, MO, Engr. Edmund Eje said the industry has so far failed to meet the expectations of consumers.

According to him, “The conference will have people who are passionate about the power industry, people who are disenchanted about not recording successes since the privatization. You and I were enthusiastic about privatization, when it was touted that yes the government has no business doing business. That NEPA has failed and all of us were witnesses. Everybody was enthusiastic to have a different thing and things that will usher us into a new power paradise. It never came.

“This conference is to evaluate what the issues are. The Federal Government has spent about N7 trillion on direct interventions and I am not talking about monies from donors, and we are still asking for more”.

Engr. Eje observed that despite the investments made by the operators in generation, transmission and distribution infrastructures, nothing seems to be working.

“I can tell you that since 2005, we have never invoiced anything more than 4,000MW. It is on record. This is no hold bar and it is coming at the right time”, he added.

Also speaking, the Executive Director, Research and Advocacy, Mr. Sunday Oduntan said a lot of collaborations and partnerships are needed to move the sector forward, adding that the conference will be about self assessment of what has gone wrong in the sector and how to fix the challenges.