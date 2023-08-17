Electoral fraud should have heaviest penalty, Sam Amadi tells Judiciary

Sam Amadi

…says 2023 election not democratic, fair, credible

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Director, Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, Nigeria, ASSPT, Dr. Sam Amadi, has called on the judiciary to prioritize and impose heavier penalties for electoral fraud over any other crime.

This suggestion comes as the country grapples with a concerning rise in electoral malpractices and suspected fraudulent activities during elections.

Amadi argued that electoral fraud posed a grave threat to the nation’s democracy and should be dealt with more severely than other crimes to deter potential offenders, emphasizing the urgency surrounding the need for electoral integrity and restoration of public trust in the electoral process.

Amadi who made the call at the launch of a report, ‘Election without Democracy: Explanatory Notes on the 2023 election’, by The Center for Public Policy and Research, CPPR, in partnership with the Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, held, Thursday, in Abuja.

He said: “The Judiciary must penalize electoral fraud more than any other crime. So, it’s like, don’t put the death penalty on someone stealing money, put the death penalty on someone rigging elections. The elections failed because politicians deliberately rigged with INEC. Nigerians will vote simply and go home. “It is those people who want get power because they want to steal so they invest in bribing the court, bribing INEC, bribing security and bribing everybody.”

On his part, a distinguished fellow, Professor Udenta O. Udenta, said: “The electoral process and the practice of that election was devoid of democratic practices and values

He, however, highlighted the urgency of addressing the deep-rooted issue of electoral fraud, which, according to him, has plagued Nigeria’s democratic progress for years.

Citing the importance of credible elections in sustaining democracy, Udenta, urged the judiciary to play a more assertive role in combating this menace.