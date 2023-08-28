Elections can hold amid war with US, EU supports – Zelensky 

Ukraine’s President, Volodymry Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is keen to hold national elections even amid the ongoing Russian invasion, but financial support would be needed from the United States or the European Union.

“According to the law, it is forbidden to hold elections under martial law,” Zelensky said.

“It would be very difficult to stage the elections, he said, noting that one prerequisite would be financial support for the process from the US and the EU.

”I will not hold elections on credit, I will not withdraw funds from defence for the elections either,” he added.

“For that, parliament would have to “quickly” change the applicable laws, he said.

However, the main problem for legitimate elections is how to ensure that soldiers are able to vote, he said.

Election observers would also have to be sent to the trenches.

Zelensky also said it would be necessary to ensure that the millions of Ukrainian refugees who have fled to safety throughout Europe would be able to participate.

”Seven million refugees must be able to vote. We need every vote,” he added.

Earlier, during a visit to Kiev, Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham demanded that Ukraine hold elections not later than 2024, in spite of the war.

NAN