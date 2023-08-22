Election Tribunal dismisses petition against Rep’s deputy speaker, Kalu

Banjamin Kalu

By Steve Oko

The National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, Tuesday, dismissed the petition by the candidate of the Labour Party, Chief Frank Chinasa, seeking to nullify the election of the member representing Bende federal constituency and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

The three-man tribunal, in a unanimous judgment read by its Chairman, Justice Samson Paul Gang, dismissed the petition for lack of merit.

Details later….