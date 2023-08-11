El-Rufai withdraws interest in ministerial role – Report

Governor Nasir El-Rufai

Former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai has allegedly withdrawn his interest to serve as a minister under President Bola Tinubu, according to a report.

He did not only withdraw his ministerial role, he also recommended Jafaru Ibrahim Sani who served as commissioner in three ministries – Local Government, Education and Environment in Kaduna State – as his replacement.

The report came following the move by the Senate not to confirm El-Rufai, and two other nominees – Stella Okotete from Delta State and Sani A Danladi from Taraba State.

Recall that the Senate under Senator Godswill Akpabio, as the President, confirmed 45 out of 48 nominees submitted by Tinubu.

The Red Chamber legislative arm said El-Rufai, Okotete, and Danladi were not confirmed due to security checks.

But, a report by Premium Times on Friday quoting sources in the Presidency said the ex-governor, who is a staunch supporter of the President, has declined the offer to serve as a minister in the administration.

El-Rufai reportedly assured Tinubu that he will continue to contribute his quota to national development as a private citizen.

The report said the former governor “needed time to focus on his doctorate programme at a university in The Netherlands” and assured the president that he would find Sani “very useful and resourceful” in the government.